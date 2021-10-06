Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 299.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,180 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Unity Software worth $57,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,191,649 shares of company stock worth $146,629,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

