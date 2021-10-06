Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 197.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 343,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

