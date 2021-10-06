Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,912 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

QSR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

