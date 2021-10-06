Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,734,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $352.58. 8,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.64 and a 200-day moving average of $351.11. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

