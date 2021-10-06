Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

PLCE stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. 12,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

