Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 768,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,492,926. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

