Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 158,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.48% of Columbia Sportswear worth $95,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,803.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 81,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.