Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

LYFT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,570. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

