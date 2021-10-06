Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after buying an additional 1,065,478 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

