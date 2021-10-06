JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $99,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 2,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

