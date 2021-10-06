Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) to Underperform

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $$20.24 during trading on Monday. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23.
About Orient Overseas (International)
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.