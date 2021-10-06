Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.43% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

