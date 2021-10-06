Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. 14,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,592. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

