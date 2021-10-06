Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,677 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.89% of First US Bancshares worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First US Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.76.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

