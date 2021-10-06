Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ennis stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

