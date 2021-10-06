Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 6,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,116. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trilogy Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

