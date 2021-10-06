Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LTG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 203.80 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 694,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,052. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.17. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

