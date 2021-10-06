Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. 60,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,407. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

