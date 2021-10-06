Wedbush Initiates Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.89. 175,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

