Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

SNDL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 400,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,146,625. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

