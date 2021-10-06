Stifel Nicolaus Increases Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:GTBAF traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.89.
About Great Bear Resources
