Stifel Nicolaus Increases Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GTBAF traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.89.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

