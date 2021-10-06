Morgan Stanley Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBBY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $14.39. 249,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

