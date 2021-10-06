boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $$58.05 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.