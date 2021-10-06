EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EQT stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,732. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EQT by 7,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EQT by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EQT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

