HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,995. The stock has a market cap of $758.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.