CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 225.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 874,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

