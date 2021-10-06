Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Hold

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

AMADY has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.26. 44,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,844. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.41. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

