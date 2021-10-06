Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells 1,955 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MEI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 2,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $74,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $93,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

