Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $599,502.78 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. 17,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,366. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

