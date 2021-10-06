CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $177.28, but opened at $169.03. CorVel shares last traded at $170.30, with a volume of 120 shares.

Specifically, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,255 shares of company stock worth $5,794,212. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after buying an additional 310,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

