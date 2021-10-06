Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 4,579 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48.

POSH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,290. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POSH. Wedbush began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

