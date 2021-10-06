Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($32,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.72.

About Bardoc Gold

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. Its flagship project is the Bardoc Gold Project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Spitfire Materials Limited and changed its name to Bardoc Gold Limited in November 2018.

