Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

