Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $22.38

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $22.94. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 628 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The stock has a market cap of $860.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

