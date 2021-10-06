Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ADiTx Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,928% compared to the average daily volume of 1,300 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

ADTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 64,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,836. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). Analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

