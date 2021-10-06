Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $34.22

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.22, but opened at $35.50. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 73.98.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 359.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

