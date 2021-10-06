Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 24.3% Higher

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN) traded up 24.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23. 445,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 324,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$72.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

