Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $35.58. Rafael shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 11,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rafael by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rafael by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rafael by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rafael by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rafael by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

