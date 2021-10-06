OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.61

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

