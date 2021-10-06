Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.62

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
