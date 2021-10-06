Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.62

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.