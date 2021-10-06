Investors Buy Large Volume of Sage Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the average daily volume of 1,700 call options.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,072. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.