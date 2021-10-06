Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 28,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,278. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.