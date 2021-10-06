Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 73 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $190.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,081. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

