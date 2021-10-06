Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,246,000.

IYW traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,130. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $109.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

