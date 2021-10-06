Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.41 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

