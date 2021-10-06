2,500 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

SYNA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

