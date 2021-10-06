Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,567 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 8,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.