Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

THRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $935.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.64.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $71,802,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $28,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.