Simplex Trading LLC Invests $557,000 in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,158,000.

NYSEARCA JNUG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,421. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07.

