JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 204,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.80% of DCP Midstream worth $115,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. 9,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,691. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.